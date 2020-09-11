Only Congress can bring back lost glory of Hyderabad: Uttam

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 11th September 2020 8:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Hyderabad witnessed development only during the Congress regime and the city needs Congress party to get back its lost glory.

Addressing Division Presidents and other senior leaders at Indira Bhavan in Gandhi Bhavan premises on Friday as part of preparatory meeting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS Government did nothing for development of Hyderabad and instead it destroyed what existed till 2014. He said that the TRS Government did not fulfill a single promise it made with the people in the last GHMC elections. He said that civic amenities were in highly deplorable conditions due to continuous neglect by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that the TRS Government stands on a bunch of fake promises and false claims.

Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the Congress cadre to gear up for the forthcoming GHMC elections. He also asked them to enlighten the people about the achievement of previous Congress regimes and the failures of present TRS Govt. He said that the Congress cadre must help the people in their areas and never lose touch with them.

The TPCC Chief directed the Division Presidents to complete the process of formation of committees by September 18. He said that the formation of committees for Blocks should also be completed at the earliest. He said that the Congress party would finalise the candidates well in advance. However, he said that the Mayoral candidate would be decided after the finalisation of reservation by the authorities.

Make history by winning Dubbak by-elections: Uttam

Earlier in the day, Uttam Kumar Reddy addressed a meeting with top leaders in connection with Dubbak by-elections. He said that the Congress workers must create a history by winning Dubbak by-elections. He asked the party cadre to work with discipline and determination.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS Government has cheated the people of Dubbak by not fulfilling any promises. The oustsees of Mallanna Sagar did not get adequate compensation. Similarly, thousands of poor families were waiting for the delivery of double bedroom houses. He said that the Congress cadre should turn aggressive in exposing the failures of TRS Government.

He expressed confidence that the Congress party would win the Dubbak by-elections if all Congress leaders and workers work as a team. He asked the party leaders to complete the process of formation of mandal-level committees in the next three days and village-level committees in the next one week.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the political atmosphere was in the favour of Congress people as there was a lot of resentment among people towards KCR Govt.

Former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha, TPCC Working Presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, AICC Secretaries Vamshichand Reddy and A. Sampath Kumar, State Heads of frontals, Department and Cells, Election Coordinator & PCC Gen Secy Nagesh Mudiraj and others attended the meeting which was presided by DCC President Narsi Reddy. 

Source: INN
