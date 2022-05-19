Only Congress can ensure OBC empowerment: Srikanth Goud

Hyderabad: Chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) OBCs Department, Nuthi Srikanth Goud claimed on Thursday that only the Congress party could achieve the empowerment of Telangana’s Other Backward Classes.

“The Congress party’s decision last week at “Navsankalp Chintan Shivir” in Udaipur to expand reservation for SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities at all levels of the party organisation from 20% to 50% will assist the party in Telangana State. OBCs, who account for roughly 48 percent of the entire population, have never received their fair share of political representation. Increased quota percentage inside the party organisation will allow OBC leaders to ascend in politics and fight for their communities’ rights,” stated the press.

According to Srikanth Goud, the increase in quota for OBCs and others from 20% to 50% at all levels of the party organisation, including booths, mandals, districts, PCCs, and CWC, will result in the ascent of young politicians from the bottom up.

“Despite having a population of 48 percent in Telangana, the OBCs were unable to achieve social, political, economic, and educational empowerment owing to a lack of leadership at all levels. While the current leaders did their best to advocate for their community’s rights, they were unsuccessful owing to a lack of leadership at lower levels. With the Congress party’s decision to raise OBC participation from booth to CWC levels, the OBCs would get a new army of youthful and skilled leaders.

The Congress leader applauded the AICC’s decision to change Article 6 of the party’s constitution to boost the quota for SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities inside the party. “The OBCs across India will be eternally grateful to AICC President Sonia Gandhi for adopting this historic decision, which will go a long way toward strengthening OBCs and other vulnerable communities,” he added.