Only ICMR can comment on ‘community spread’: Health Minister

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 19th September 2020 2:17 pm IST
Only ICMR or Centre can comment on 'community spread' in India: Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi: A large number of coronavirus cases in the country point to “community spread”, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday, adding that only the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or Centre can comment on this.

“When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should have been admitted that there is community spread,” said Delhi Health Minister.

“I believe that there is a spread inside the community. This is absolutely a technical term, scientists will be able to tell better,” he added.

A total of 2,147 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Friday while 61,037 tests were conducted for the virus.

“The positive rate was 6.76 per cent yesterday. For the past few days, we have seen the positivity rate below 7 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate, for the first time, has come down below 10 per cent. On Friday, 30 people had died. The overall death rate is 2.05 per cent. Moreover, 500 ICU beds have been added in Delhi, ” he said.

He added that the doubling rate in Delhi has reached 40 days.

READ:  No talks with Centre till agriculture bills are taken back: SAD President

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 32,250 active COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Source: ANI
Categories
Delhi
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close