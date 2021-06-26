Only online classes in Telangana from July 1: KCR

Hyderabad: In a huge relief to the students and teachers anxious about reopening of schools amid experts’ reports of a third COVID-19 wave, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that there shall be no physical classes from July 1.

The decision to hold only online classes for time being was taken up after Panchayati Raj Teachers’ Union (PRTU) and other teachers’ union leaders met the chief minister in Pragati Bhavan earlier in the day. The union leaders also requested KCR to allow only 50 per cent of the teaching staff to attend school daily.

In the past too, parents’ unions have expressed inhibitions about resumption of physical classes.

The chief minister also directed the education ministry to release orders regarding the online classes at the earliest.

In the government order that announced unlock in Telangana, the government opened all educational institutions from July 1. The order also said that physical classes can resume.