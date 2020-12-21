Only Rahul Gandhi can ‘restore’ democracy in India: TPCC

Hyderabad: In a letter to Congress’ Interim President Sonia Gandhi, leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) have expressed their belief in Rahul Gandhi stating that only he can “restore” democracy in India.

TPCC leaders thanked Sonia for agreeing to have ‘Chintan Baithak’ in the letter dated December 20.

Emphasising the party’s significance during a crisis, the leaders spoke keenly about the “political crisis” country is dealing with and were of the opinion that “pan India acceptable leader” such as Rahul should be the AICC President.

“We are also thankful to you [Sonia Gandhi] for agreeing to have a Chintan Baithak. We are particularly thankful to Rahul Gandhi for accepting to take up any responsibility entrusted to him by Congress Party. We are of the opinion that Rahul Gandhi can only restore democracy in India,” the letter read.

It also noted the “present crisis” the country is battling with, farmers’ agitation, coronavirus pandemic situation, unemployment, “dictatorial rule”, to name a few.

“This is the time we should provide a pan India acceptable leader like Rahul Gandhi as AICC President. Presently the nation is in political crises. Whenever the nation is in crisis, the congress party saved the nation,” the letter concluded.

Meeting

Earlier on Saturday, a meeting was held at Congress Interim President’s residence in Delhi which was also attended by some of the 23 leaders who had called for sweeping changes in the party. The party leaders were of the opinion that Rahul’s leadership is necessary for Congress to move forward and a ‘Chintan Shivir’ will soon be organised to discuss the challenges.

Speaking to the media after a five-hour-long meeting, former union minister Pawan Bansal had said the leaders said the party needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

“Everyone said that the party needs Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and we should not care for those who want to divert attention from the agenda. A total of 19 leaders including Sonia Gandhi were present in the meeting. Sonia Gandhi told Congress like a family and said that we will work together as a family,” Bansal had said.

He had also said leaders present at the meeting openly stated their point of view and the party has initiated the process for the election of the party president.