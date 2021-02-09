‘Only solution to Cyprus issue is reunification in bi-zonal federation’

Nicosia, Feb 9 : Cyprus and Greece have said that the only solution to the Cyprus issue is the reunification of the island in a bi-zonal federation, in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The position of the two countries was set out after talks in Nicosia between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The solution cannot deviate from the relevant resolutions and decisions of the Security Council and European principles and values,” Anastasiades said.

Mitsotakis said the two countries “remained focused on the UN decisions, which make up the only agreed and universally accepted solution framework and form the foundation for the implementation of the European acquis communautaire across the entire island”.

Turkey has called for a two-state solution on the grounds that decades-long discussions for a federal solution had failed.

Mitsotakis’ visited to Cyprus came ahead of a new effort by the US to end the division of the island.

Anastasiades and Mitsotakis said that Cyprus and Greece were ready to participate in an unofficial international conference UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he would convene once all sides give their consent, in a bid to revive the Cyprus peace negotiations, stalled three and a half years ago.

Guterres had said in a report submitted to the Security Council on January 8 that in pursuit of his Good Offices Mission on Cyprus, he plans to call an unofficial international conference once all sides give their consent.

The last negotiations on Cyprus held in Switzerland after the two sides failed to agree on a Guterres blueprint for a settlement.

The Cyprus issue is an ongoing dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

In 2014, officially renewed reunification talks began between the two sides, but yet to reach a consensus to solve the conflict.

