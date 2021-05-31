Onset of monsoon in Telangana likely to be delayed: IMD

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the onset of the monsoon in Telangana could be slightly delayed this year. According to the updates by the IMD, the two successive cyclones Tauktae and Yaas have changed the course of action of the southwest monsoon.

Dr. K. Nagaratna, the director of the weather department Hyderabad has said that there is a possibility of southwest monsoon hitting Kerala coast by June 3 instead of June 1.

The director has also said that the arrival of southwest monsoon in Telangana could be expected in the second week of June.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said there is cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast which is hindering the progress of the southwest monsoon.

In a tweet, IMD on Sunday wrote, “From 01st June onwards condition will gradually become favourable with gradual increase in strength and depth of westerly winds. It may lead to onset over Kerala around 03rd June”.

The normal onset date for the monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD has said in its forecast.