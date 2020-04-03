OPEC+ to hold video conference meeting on Monday: source

Vienna: The OPEC+ grouping led by major oil producer Russia will meet Monday via a video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday.

Leading world crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday made a surprise call for a meeting of the OPEC+ oil producers to “stabilise the oil market”, which has been rocked by a price war between the two key players.

Source: AFP

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.