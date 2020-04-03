menu
OPEC+ to hold video conference meeting on Monday: source

Posted by Qayam Published: April 03, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Vienna: The OPEC+ grouping led by major oil producer Russia will meet Monday via a video conference, a source close to OPEC said Friday.

Leading world crude exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday made a surprise call for a meeting of the OPEC+ oil producers to “stabilise the oil market”, which has been rocked by a price war between the two key players.

Source: AFP

