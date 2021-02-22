Open market for pvt players for speedy vaccination: Cong

New Delhi, Feb 22 : After Covid-19 cases have started surging again in the country, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Monday demanded that the government open the market for private players to increase coverage and speed of vaccination.

Jaiveer in a tweet said: “As Covid cases surge in Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Chattisgarh, MP, J&K – BJP Central Govt must open the market for private players to increase coverage & speed of vaccination.’Speed & Inject Many’ instead of ‘Slow & Steady’ should be the alpha & omega of vaccination drive.”

Several states have recorded an uptrend in new Covid cases since the past week.

Maharashtra’s corona cases crossed the staggering two-million mark, health officials said here on Thursday. And the cases continue to rise. The state now ranks just below Germany, which has recorded a total of 23,94,515 Covid-19 cases and ranks No. 10 on the Worldometer.

Meanwhile, as per the Union Health Ministry, India has become the fastest nation in terms of the vaccine doses administered, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns much earlier.

More than 1,11,16,854 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

