OpenAI offers 10 grants worth $100K each to democratise AI

New Delhi: Microsoft-backed ChatGPT developer OpenAI has introduced 10 grants worth $100,000 each for building prototypes of “a democratic process for steering” artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The company said that its goal is to fund experimentation with methods for gathering nuanced feedback from everyone on how AI should behave.

“While these initial experiments are not (at least for now) intended to be binding for decisions, we hope that they explore decision-relevant questions and build novel democratic tools that can more directly inform decisions in the future,” the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

The last date to apply for an OpenAI grant is June 24. Grant recipients are expected to implement a prototype, engaging at least 500 participants, and will be required to publish a public report on their findings by October 20.

“The primary objective of this grant is to foster innovation in processes — we need improved democratic methods to govern AI behaviour,” OpenAI wrote. “We believe that decisions about how AI behaves should be shaped by diverse perspectives reflecting the public interest.”

AGI should benefit all of humanity and be shaped to be as inclusive as possible, according to OpenAI.

According to recent reports, Sam Altman-run OpenAI has closed a $175 million investment fund focused on empowering other AI startups, with backing from Microsoft and other investors.

OpenAI has already been investing in AI startups for some time.

OpenAI recently closed a more than $300 million share sale at a valuation between $27-$29 billion, according to the reports.