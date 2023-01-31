Opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 31st January 2023 10:04 am IST
Bhopal: Artists perform at the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2022, at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, Union MoS of Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia at the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2022, at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia at the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2022, at TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

