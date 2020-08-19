Opening of Al-Aqsa for all Muslims will reduce tension: Kushner

By Sameer Updated: 19th August 2020 10:43 am IST
Al-Aqsa mosque
AFP

Jerusalem: Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, said that opening of Al-Aqsa mosque for all Muslims will reduce tension between the Muslim world and Israel.

UAE-Israel agreement

Kushner who is also son-in-law of Trump said that UAE-Israel agreement will not only allow Israelis to avail cheaper flights through Dubai but also let Muslims to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque by flying to Tel Aviv through Dubai.

He also said that as part of the UAE-Israel agreement, Muslims from all over the world can offer prayer at the Mosque.  

Applauding the agreement, he said that it will improve economies of both the countries.

He added that it is the first peace agreement in the region in the past 26 years and third pace agreement with Israel in the past 70 years.

Making it clear that US is not pressurizing any country to sign agreement with Israel, he said that every country has to decision on its own.

It may be mentioned that on Thursday, US President Donald J. Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces came to an agreement to fully normalisation the relations between Israel and the UAE.

Custodian of Al-Aqsa

He further said that Jordan’s King Abdullah II will continue to be the custodian of the mosque.

Talking about the Trump’s vision for peace, he said that the aim is to achieve two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict.

