Operation Muskaan from July 1 in Telangana

Hyderabad: Operation Muskaan-VIII will be conducted in Telangana from July 1 to July 31, a senior police official said here on Tuesday.

Tracing of missing children, bonded/child labour, rescue of street children, beggars and trafficked children is the duty of those who are going to participate in the operation, Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra, said while addressing a virtual convergence meeting on Operation Muskaan-VIII with stakeholders.

Lakra noted that these issues would be handled with care and compassion.

The menace of child/bonded labour, child trafficking has many ramifications on the society. The rescued children should be provided good education, working skills to make them self-reliant, she said adding only then, they would be able to lead their lives with dignity and respect in the society.

Also Read UoH conducts entrepreneurial development program for rural women

While reiterating the importance of the programme, Lakra sought all the stakeholders of Operation Muskaan to work in better coordination with each other in order to realise the objectives of the programme.

The main objective was to discuss the strategies for tracing missing children, bonded/child labour, rescue of street children, beggars and child trafficking under month long Operation Muskaan-VIII Programme, a release said.

The programme envisages that the rescued children have to be reunited with their families or sent to the Child Care Institutions or other hostels and the rescued children (boys and girls) would be admitted in the specialised schools in coordination with Education Department.

D Divya, Commissioner and Special Secretary to Women Development and Child Welfare Department, B Sumathi, DIG, Women Safety Wing, were among other officials, who participated in the meeting, the release added.