Operational restrictions imposed at IGIA ahead of R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 22 : Operational restrictions have been imposed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), as part of security arrangement for ahead of Republic Day.

According to airport sources, landing and takeoff would not be allowed from 10.35 a.m. to 12.15 p.m during January 20-26, excluding January 25.

Accordingly, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued.

However, there will be no impact of ‘NOTAM’ on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopters and those operated by state owned aircraft or helicopters ferrying Governors or Chief Ministers of State.

Traditionally, a NOTAM is issued every year as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day Parade which is held at the national capital.

