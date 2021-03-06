Operations of 36 medical stores suspended in Jammu

Jammu, March 6 : The J&K Drugs Control Organisation (DCO) has suspended the operations of 36 retail sale edtablishments across the Jammu province for violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, officials said on Saturday.

As per the DCO, surprise inspections of retail sale outlets, particularly those situated in the far flung and remote areas, were carried out by the concerned drugs control officers to ensure availability of quality drugs to the end users.

Following the inspections, operations of six stores were disallowed in Jammu, followed by six in Samba, two in Kathua, six in Kishtwar, four in Udhampur and 12 in Ramban district.

The reasons for suspension ranged from non-maintenance of sales records, impersonation, unhygienic/insanitary conditions, improper storage conditions etc.

The licence holders of the stores have been warned of severe action in case the deficiencies are not rectified within the stipulated period of time.

Statutory samples of more than 450 drugs formulations have been collected for determination of strength and purity. The samples have been referred to the drug testing laboratories located within the Union Territory for framing legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters.

During the drive, two unlicenced establishments were found in operation in Marheen Tehsil in Kathua district. Action against the defaulters was initiated on spot.

