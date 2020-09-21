Opp forces 2 RS adjournments after suspension of 8 MPs

New Delhi, Sep 21 : The opposition forced two adjournment of the upper house after the suspension of its members on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 10 a.m. When it resumed the opposition lawmakers who were suspended refused to leave the House and resorted to sloganeering laeding to a second adjournment till 10.36 a.m.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight MPs minutes after the House met. The lawmakers from Trinamool, Congress, CPM and AAP were accused of causing ruckus in Parliament on Sunday.

The motion was moved by V. Murlidharan, the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, and the House suspended suspended Derek O’ Brien and Dola Sen of TMC, Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora, Nasir Hussain of Congress, Sanjay Singh of AAP and K.K. Ragesh and E. Kareem of CPM.

The members resorted to sloganeering after the resolution was moved by voice vote.

Earlier Chairman Naidu said that it was a sad day for democracy and “unfortunate” and “condemnable”, as he rejected a no confidence motion against Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narain Singh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.