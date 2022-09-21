Oppn MLAs suspended from Gujarat Assembly for protesting

Gandhinagar: Amid an uproar in the Gujarat Assembly, the opposition MLAs were suspended from the House for the day on Wednesday.

The opposition benches created a ruckus as the ruling party refused to discuss agitating government employees’ issues. Speaker Nimaben Acharya suspended them for disrupting the session for the remaining part of the day.

Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathwa demanded that MLAs be allowed to raise issues affecting people like inflation, bad roads and government employees’ stir for restoring the old pension scheme.

When the Speaker denied permission, the Congress MLAs resorted to sloganeering against the government and demanded a discussion on government employees’ strike.

At this, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister Rajendra Trivedi moved a resolution to suspend MLA Jignesh Mevani and others who had rushed into well in protest, which was seconded by education minister Jitu Vaghani. The House then passed the resolution with suspending MLAs for the day.

Rest of the MLAs staged a walk out in support of the suspended Congress MLAs.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA protested in front of the Assembly raising slogans against the government.