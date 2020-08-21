OPPO A53 with 90Hz display to arrive in India on Aug 25

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 21st August 2020 12:42 pm IST
OPPO A53 with 90Hz display to arrive in India on Aug 25

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Friday confirmed to launch a new phone under its A-series with 90Hz display in India on August 25.

“Built to empower users with advanced technology, OPPO A53 will carry forward the legacy of the A series and offer an incredibly fluid and smooth display at a more affordable price,” the company said in a statement.

In India, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 15,000, the company informed.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

READ:  Microsoft Surface Duo to receive OS, security updates for 3 years

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB via micro-SD card slot.

The device is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP hole-punch front camera.

The phone runs Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close