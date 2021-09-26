OPPO A55 4G with 50MP main camera to launch in India on Oct 1: Report

New Delhi: OPPO is planning to launch a new A-series smartphone in India on October 1 via Amazon.

Although the teaser poster did not specify the name of the device, it is expected to be the OPPO A55 4G, reports GizmoChina.

The OPPO A55 5G had earlier been launched in some markets but this model is expected to bring support for 4G connectivity.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is said to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The OPPO A55 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper.

The device may come with an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The OPPO A55 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11.

For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The Oppo A55 4G is expected to have a big 5,000mAh battery.

The device will come in Black, Green, and Gradient Blue color variants.