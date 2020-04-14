Oppo Ace2 smartphone with 65W fast charging launched

Beijing: OPPO on Tuesday launched a new smartphone ‘OPPO Ace2’ with 65W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 40W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support in China.

The smartphone will be available in three storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at 3,999 Chinese Yuan; 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant, priced at 4,399 Chinese Yuan and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant for 4,599 Chinese Yuan.

The device will come in aurora silver, moon rock grey, and fantasy purple colour variants and will go on sale in China on 20 April.

Also Read Samsung India pledges Rs 20 crore towards COVID-19 efforts

“The launch of OPPO Ace2 is to show our love and care towards hardcore players. Ace represents more than just OPPO’s gaming vision – rather it’s the high-performance device we created together with game players,” Brian Shen, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage, without expandable storage.

The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro and depth sensors. There is a 16MP front camera.

The device is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery and runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.