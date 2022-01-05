OPPO Enco M32 neckband-style earphones launched in India

New Delhi: Smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday launched its new neckband-style earphones ‘Enco M32’ in India.

The neckband will be available on Amazon India and the OPPO store starting January 10 through January 12 at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.

They will also be available for purchase across all retail outlets starting January 10 at a price of Rs 1,799. The earphones will be available in black colour option.

The Enco M32 packs 10mm dynamic drivers that promise to deliver balanced sound with discernible bass, clear mids and crisp highs.

The neckband has three buttons: volume up, volume down, and a multifunction button to control calls and summon voice assistants. They use Bluetooth v5.0, and come with a dual-device fast switching feature.

In terms of connectivity, the wireless neckband features Bluetooth 5.0, which offers a faster and more stable connection with lower loss of sound at long distances.

The wireless neckband claims to give users up to 20 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge and up to 28 hours of listening after a flash charge of 35 minutes.

In addition, the Enco M32 arrives with an IP55 rating that makes it dust- and water-resistant and it is also designed with unique ear fins to fit the ears snugly.