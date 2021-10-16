OPPO ‘F19s’ another decent contender in mid-range segment

New Delhi: With an aim to further expand its presence in the Indian market, OPPO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone F19s ahead of Diwali.

Priced at Rs 19,990, F19s is an addition to the current F-series line-up that includes the F19, F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ 5G.

The smartphone is available in the glowing black and glowing golden finishes.

We used the golden glow-coloured device with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for a week and here is what we think about the device.

In terms of design, the smartphone scores good marks. The back of the device displays a small OPPO logo and a vertically-placed back camera module that juts out a bit.

At the bottom of the device, the company has placed a USB C-type charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

On the right, the phone sports a power button, while the volume buttons are positioned on the left side, next to the SIM tray. The SIM tray accommodates two SIM cards and a microSD card.

The phone also has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 409 ppi pixel density, and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

Also Read Pixel 6 series may get 4 Android updates, 5 years of security patches

The main display also houses a small punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera, placed neatly at the top-right corner of the phone.

The display is brighter even in outdoor settings.

If you love watching videos on mobiles, you will admire the smartphone. Overall, performance of the display is better than what we expected from the latest OPPO smartphone.

Meanwhile, in the low-light conditions, the phone managed to click better pictures thanks to its dedicated ‘Night Mode’.

OPPO F19s houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an f/1.7 aperture lens and two 2MP depth and macro sensors with f/2.4 aperture lenses each.

It comes with a 16MP primary selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens in a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner of the display.

On hardware, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chip paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Oppo F19s also supports RAM expansion up to 11GB.

As for gaming, popular titles like ‘COD Mobile’ with high graphics at medium FPS (frame per second) and high FPS at low graphics were playable without lag.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OPPO F19s runs ColorOS 11.1, based on Android 11. The OPPO ColorOS 11.1 makes everything efficient and smooth.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge fast-charging support. The smartphone easily lasted for an entire day upon moderate use.

With intense gaming, one can get around six to seven hours of battery life.

Conclusion: OPPO F19s features a good design, a long-lasting battery life, high-speed charging, feature-stocked software and an FHD+ AMOLED face.

However, it won’t be an easy task for OPPO to conquer the market as it faces stiff competition from realme and Xiaomi in the same mid-price segment.