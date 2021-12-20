OPPO ‘Find N’ foldable to make an impact if priced right in India

New Delhi: Foldable smartphones are rapidly rising in popularity globally, including India, and keeping the trend in mind which has been set by Samsung, Chinese brand OPPO has launched its maiden foldable smartphone called ‘Find N.’

The brand has not yet revealed its availability and pricing in India, a country which is set to witness a massive 638 per cent jump in sales in India in 2021 and is expected to touch a record 3 lakh units sales in 2022 (according to data provided by market research firm Techarc).

We used OPPO’s device for around a week and here is what we think about the latest flagship.

OPPO ‘Find N’ uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges of the device to improve the hand feel and maintain a sleek look. The back cover and rear camera module continue the fluid curve design language of the Find X3.

The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is housed in the power button, as well as a dual speaker system and Dolby Atmos support to deliver more lifelike sound.

The smartphone comes with an immersive 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer display that offers a full smartphone experience. With an 8.4:9 aspect ratio, the inner display unfolds directly into landscape mode so users can watch videos, play games or read books without the extra step of rotating the device.

When folded, the 18:9 aspect ratio gives users a full, familiar smartphone experience with a display that is easy to use with one hand.

The 7.1-inch inner display of the Find N offers a 60 per cent larger visual area than a standard 6.5-inch display, creating a more immersive experience and more possibilities for software innovations in usage scenarios like multitasking and productivity.

The display is the main USP of the handset. It is bright enough to use outdoors as well as indoors. The smartphone is made for those who love watching videos on bigger devices but do not want to carry tablets with them.

During the review, we used the smartphone to stream YouTube videos, specifically while travelling in the Metro, and trust us that it’s a head turner.

The OPPO ‘Find N’ comes with a triple-camera setup for high-quality photos and videos. It includes a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens, as well as selfie sensors on both the inner and outer displays.

We found camera performance impressive in various lights. The low-light performance was good and was capable of producing bright images using a dedicated night mode.

A new split-camera user interface gives an ability to use the large, immersive inner display to efficiently take photos on one side and then view, share or delete the most recent photo on the other side.

The OPPO Find N comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, together with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The performance looks decent on paper but sorry we were not able to use the phone for multitasking because the review unit came without a play store or any services used by Indian users.

A 4,500mAh battery offers all-day battery life, while 33W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge is optimised to charge to 55 per cent in 30 minutes and to 100 per cent in 70 minutes, the company claims. It also comes with 15W AIRVOOC wireless charging (compatible with standard Qi) and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Conclusion: The smartphone has already created lots of buzz in the Chinese market, is expected to carry the same once launched in the country in 2022.

The handset comes with an amazing design language, powerful cameras and overall decent performance. It will definitely pose some challenge to Galaxy Fold, and pricing is going to be a key factor.