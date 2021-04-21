OPPO to launch its own e-store in India on May 7

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases in the country surge, the Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday announced that it is all set to launch its e-store in India on May 7.

The OPPO-owned online store will allow customers and to shop for any of their favourite products just with a click of a button.

It will give customers a premium buying experience with exciting offers for buyers from the comfort of their homes.

“The launch of the OPPO e-store is a big leap in increasing our omni-channel retail presence,” Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said in a statement.

“We’re focusing on further strengthening our online and offline presence equally. This platform will empower users to stay connected in these difficult times by enabling access to innovative technology from the comfort of their homes,” Khanoria added.

According to the company, the e-store will be a one-stop-shop for all innovative and latest OPPO offerings, customers will be able to avail all exciting offers accessible on the e-store.

The company has already built a robust network of retailers and distributors in the country.

With 60,000 sales points and 180 retail outlets, the brand aims to strengthen the customer experience and showcase the unmatched power of its innovative products which meet and exceed customer expectations.