A+ A-

Beijing: OPPO has unveiled the design of its upcoming OPPO Smartwatch Series and it looks just like an Apple Watch.

It's time to say hello to #OPPOWatch. ?



Unveiled at the #OPPOFindX2 Launch Event March 6, 10.30am CET. ⏰ pic.twitter.com/IwbOJnHoyg — OPPO (@oppo) March 2, 2020

The shape, display, band, and even the name appears to be a direct copy of Apple’s popular smartwatch. The only significant visible difference is the missing digital crown on the right which has been replaced by another button.

The company plans to officially announce the smartwatch at a launch event on March 6, at 10:30 am CET.