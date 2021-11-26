OPPO Watch Free to launch along with Reno7 series phones in India

New Delhi: Smartphone brand OPPO may launch its next-generation Reno series phones in the Indian market in January and now a new report indicates that the company may also launch a new fitness tracker ‘Watch Free’ along with the upcoming Reno devices.

According to GizmoChina, along with the OPPO Watch Free fitness tracker, the company could launch the Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds too.

In terms of specifications, OPPO Watch Free features a 1.64-inch 2.5D AMOLED display with a 280 x 456 pixels screen resolution, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 326 PPI pixel density.

Also Read OnePlus to further push movie-making camera tech in 2022

The fitness tracker can track more than 100 sports modes including cricket, skipping, archery, skiing, volleyball, kayaking and more. There is even a built-in trainer for running.

It connects via Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with Android devices running Android 6.0 and later as well as devices running iOS 10.0 and later.

In addition, the device is powered by a 230mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 14 days of usage.

Meanwhile, OPPO has refreshed the Reno line-up with the launch of the Reno 7 series in China. The line-up includes the OPPO Reno 7, Reno 7 SE, and Reno 7 Pro. All three new Oppo Reno phones come with an AMOLED display with a hole-punch design.