OPPO working on new Reno series phone with multi-directional camera: Report

According to the patent, the handset will house a unique camera module that is capable of taking images from the side of the device as well.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 18th September 2021 4:04 pm IST
Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is reportedly working on a new Reno series of smartphone with a multi directional camera module.

The firm has filed a patent with a WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) that was approved earlier this week, LetsGoDigital reported.

According to the patent, the handset will house a unique camera module that is capable of taking images from the side of the device as well.

To take images from the side, the device will have a cutout on one side that would allow the primary lens to shift its focus to the side through the use of a mirror.

OPPO recently granted a patent for a new technology that could be used in its future wearable devices.

The company has patented a vein unlocking tech, which is likely a form of a biometric security system.

The new technology has a patent number of CN110298944B and describes a “Venous Unlocking Method and Vein Unlocking Device.”

