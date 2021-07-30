Opportunities for students seeking admission in foreign universities

Hyderabad: AECC Global is conducting a virtual education fair from July 23 to August 7. AECC has its presence in India’s metro cities like Ahmadabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jalandhar, Kochi, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Surat, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. The students can contact AECC in its branches in the above cities.

The delegates of the well-known universities of Australia, England, America, and Canada are taking part in this fair.

AECC Global is conducting this program for all those students who are wishing to take admissions in foreign universities for Bachelor’s and Master’s courses and other disciplines for doing double degree courses.

More than 200 universities’ delegates are participating in this fair. The students can get complete information about educational institutions, courses, and programs.

These more than 200 university of foreign countries are offering the students – boys and girls – scholarships and bursaries (financial help of the students from some charity foundations) to help them pay their tuition fees.

The students can get all the information while the eligible ones can get the scholarship on the day of their admission. The students who shall take the admissions during their meeting with the universities representative for various degrees and master courses shall get special concession on application and processing fee which can be waived in some cases.

The students can bring their educational and professional testimonials for an on-the-spot profile assessment.

These services of AECC Global include counseling of students, their parents, and guardians through professional consultants who have experience with Australian universities. The students are guided through counseling for selecting suitable courses.

For further information contact 99 66000 288 – 040-425 29999 or visit: unisessions.aeccglobal.in/?utm_campaign=108