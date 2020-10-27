Opportunity to work for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle – Apply online

London: Did you ever imagine working for Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle? If so, here is an opportunity to fulfill your dream.

Job opening at Windsor Castle

The British Royal Family is looking for “Cleaner” and “Housekeeping Assistant” at Windsor Castle.

As per the job details posted on the official website of the Royal Family, the salary of Level 2 Housekeeping Apprenticeship is £19,140.09 which is approximately Rs 18.5 lakh.

Selected candidate will also get other benefits such as 33 paid leaves in a year, chance to live in different palaces etc.

Eligibility

The employer is looking for English and Maths qualifications in the candidates’ resume. However, in the details, it has been mentioned that even if the selected candidates do not have these qualifications of desired level, training will be arranged while on the job.

For further details, candidates can read details on the official website of the Royal family (Click here).

Queen Elizabeth II

It may be mentioned that Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other commonwealth realms.