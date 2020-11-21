Opposition attacks Odisha govt over custodial deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 : The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on Saturday mounted an attack on the Odisha government over the alleged custodial deaths in Puri and Sundargarh districts.

While the BJP took out a massive rally in Puri demanding action against the erring police personnel, the alleged custodial deaths also rocked the state assembly.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded registration of a murder case in connection with the custodial death of 33-year-old K. Ramesh in Puri on Wednesday.

After meeting the family members of the deceased, the BJP members led by Patra took out a rally from Gundicha temple to district collector’s office and submitted a memorandum to the administration.

“The death of Ramesh is not custodial death, it is a custodial murder. The cops responsible for his death should be booked under Section 302. Only transferring and suspending officials will not ensure justice to the family members,” said Patra.

The alleged custodial deaths in Puri and Biramitrapur in Sundargarh also rocked the Odisha Assembly on Saturday.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik alleged that the deceased K. Ramesh was brutally beaten to death on the directions of Puri Superintendent of Police (SP), Akhileswar Singh.

“K. Ramesh was picked up by police at the instruction of SP. Action should be taken against the SP and he should be booked under Section 302. His transfer is just eyewash,” Naik told mediapersons.

Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra said there is a prevalence of “Jungle Raj” in Odisha.

“The law and order situation has gone for a toss in the state. There is prevalence of Jungle Raj in Odisha.A Even after two custodial deaths, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not taken any step. He has failed to take stern action on the issue,” said Mishra.

“As per the provisions, if any matter is subjudice, it cannot be discussed in the House. It may influence the probe if it is discussed in the House,” senior BJD leader Amar Satpathy told media persons.

Notably, the state government has transferred Puri SP Akhileshwar Singh to police headquarter.

It has also placed under suspension four police personnel in connection with the alleged custodial deaths in Puri and Sundargarh districts.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.