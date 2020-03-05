Opposition continues protests in LS, Mahtab disapproves conduct

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed vociferous protests from opposition members over their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence as BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the chair, disapproved their conduct and said no one benefits by disruption.

He also cited media reports and said Speaker Om Birla was saddened by the behavior of some members and was not coming to the House.

It is the fourth day of protests by the opposition over their demand. As soon as the House met for the day, members of the Congress and some other parties came to the well of the House and raised slogans.

Mahtab took up the question hour and said there should be a discussion on Delhi riots and also on coronavirus.

He urged opposition members to let the question hour proceed and return to their seats.

As the protests continued, he said that coming to the well of the House was against the rules.

“I want to urge you again, so many members are in the well. There are rules in the House that nobody should come to the well and ruling has also been given. Let the House function. The way House is being disrupted, no one is benefitting from it. The Speaker has been saddened… It has come out in the media that because he is saddened by behaviour of some members he is not coming to the House. We want to continue the democratic practice. We believe in parliamentary democracy. You are standing in the well. Please go back,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said three fourth members of the House want it to function and question hour to proceed.

He said riots had also taken place when Congress was in power and reiterated that the government was ready to discuss the violence in Delhi on March 11.

Mahtab asked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury if he wanted to speak and added that he can do so if members of the party return to their seats.

“Not by jumping to the well you can make your point of view. It is not done in the House,” Mahtab said.

As the opposition members continued their protest, the House was adjourned till 12 noon.