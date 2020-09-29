Opposition cries foul at launch of song ‘Apna Seena 56 inch’

Patna, Sep 29 : With the campaign for Bihar assembly elections picking up tempo, filmmaker Abhishek Kumar on Tuesday launched a song entitled “Seena Apna 56 inch”.

The timing of the release has sparked a furore in Patna’s political circles since the tag line was used by the BJP with reference to PM Narendra Modi after the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

However, Jha said the song is only meant to pay a tribute to the surgical strike and has nothing to do with politics.

Wrestler Sangram Singh, choreographer Remo D’Souza, besides actors Abhimanyu Singh, Dev Gill and Pankaj Jha were also present on the occasion.

Director Abhishek Jha said said former Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey also features in the song.

Pandey had sparked a controversy by joining the JDU within a week of taking voluntary retirement from the police.

The Shiv Sena alleged Pandey had used the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to achieve his political ambitions.

Kumar Rahul Singh, the general secretary (Headquarters) of RJD’s Bihar unit said,”The song has been launched in the middle of assembly elections to promote NDA leaders. The Election Commission just look into it as a violation of the model code of conduct.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.