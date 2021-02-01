Opposition gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha

New Feb 1 : Opposition parties have given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over the farmers’ agitation.

The notice has been given by Congress Deputy leader in the house Anand Sharma and CPI MP Binoy Viswam.

The Opposition has demanded suspension of the business and also repealing of farm laws. Earlier, as many as 18 opposition parties had boycotted the President’s address on Friday.

The Opposition said that the laws were passed amid a din and now should be repealed as demanded by the farmers.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had said on Thursday, “The only issue for the boycott is farm laws. “

At joint statement by the opposition parties said, “India’s farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws, arbitrarily imposed by the BJP government that threatens the future of the Indian agriculture which sustains over 60 per cent of India’s population and the livelihood of crores of farmers, sharecroppers and farm labour.

“Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of the National Capital of Delhi braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The Government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi-charge,” the statement further said.

However,during the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, the Prime Minister had said that the government still stands by the proposal given to the protesting farmers of suspending the three contentious farm laws for 18 months.

