Opposition leaders protest at Parliament

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st December 2021 2:15 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders during a protest over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, near the Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge during a protest over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, near the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
