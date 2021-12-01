Opposition leaders protest at Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders during a protest over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, near the Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge during a protest over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, near the Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders during a protest over suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, near the Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)