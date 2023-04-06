Opposition MP’s joint press conference in Delhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with BRS MP K. Keshava Rao, DMK MP TR Baalu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha and fellow opposition MPs during a joint press conference following their 'Tiranga March', in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with BRS MP K. Keshava Rao, DMK MP TR Baalu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and fellow opposition MPs during a joint press conference following their 'Tiranga March', in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)