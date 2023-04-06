Opposition MP’s joint press conference in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th April 2023 4:31 pm IST
Opposition MP's joint press conference in Delhi
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with BRS MP K. Keshava Rao, DMK MP TR Baalu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and fellow opposition MPs addresses a joint press conference following their 'Tiranga March', in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with BRS MP K. Keshava Rao, DMK MP TR Baalu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha and fellow opposition MPs during a joint press conference following their ‘Tiranga March’, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with BRS MP K. Keshava Rao, DMK MP TR Baalu, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and fellow opposition MPs during a joint press conference following their ‘Tiranga March’, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

