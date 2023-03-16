Opposition MPs’ protest at Parliament

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh, RJD MP Manoj Jha, JD (U) MP Lalan Singh and fellow opposition MPs form a human chain to protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party MPs Jaya Bachchan and Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP TR Baalu, JKNC MP Farooq Abdullah and fellow opposition MPs form a human chain to protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and fellow opposition MPs form a human chain to protest over the Adani issue, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Thursday, March 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

