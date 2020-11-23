Opposition Pakistan democratic movement calls Imran’s govt Illegitimate

Peshawar: The opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman on Saturday lashed out at Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that the incumbent government was a ‘big corona’ itself, days after the alliance was not allowed to hold a rally in Peshawar.

“This government is the representative of a stolen mandate. It is not the representative of the people,” said Rehman, while addressing a press conference in Peshawar, where a rally in defiance of government warnings is due to held on Sunday by the opposition parties, reported The News International.

Speaking of the government’s warnings against holding rallies, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader said that they found no other excuse, so started raising a hue and cry about the spread of coronavirus.

“This illegitimate government itself is a big corona,” he said.

Rehman said that the opposition’s campaign against the government had reached its peak and the organisational structure of the movement is now complete.

He further added that it was time for ‘Pakistan’s Trump’ to be removed from office.

“A historic rally will take place tomorrow in Peshawar,” vowed the JUI-F leader, and added that the next PDM rally will be held on November 26 in Larkana, which will be hosted by his party.

The PDM on Friday had vowed to defy the government ban on its public gathering in Peshawar on Sunday and warned the district administration that the use of force to stop the protesting citizens could spark street battles.

While speaking at a joint press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, the representatives of the opposition parties declared that rallies across the country will be held as the PDM planned, until Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is removed, reported Dawn.



This came after the Peshawar deputy commissioner had refused to allow the opposition to hold their rally scheduled for November 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing COVID-19 concerns.

Source: ANI