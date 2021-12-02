Opposition parties stage walkout from Rajya Sabha over inflation

New Delhi: Opposition parties including Congress, RJD, TRS, NCP, and Muslim League staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over inflation.

The walkout followed denial from the Chair to hold a discussion on inflation as sought by the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge raised the issue during the Question Hour when the House assembled at noon after its first adjournment, saying “I am sorry. I am troubling you. I will not take more time”.

“Inflation is the major issue today. If the House does not hold discussion over the issue, I will protest and walk out,” Kharge said.

Subsequently, the Opposition parties walked out of the House.

When the House met after its first adjournment, the Opposition leaders stood near their seats and a few, including TRS MPs, trooped into the well of the House.

The TRS members carried placards with one stating “Pass Rs 25 lakh to martyr farmers”.

Amid the din, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh started the Question Hour and requested the Opposition members to go back to their seats and let the House function.

“Please don’t come into the well. Please go back to your seats. It is not good to come into the Well with placards What you have said, I will put out it before the Chairman,” Singh said.

The Opposition, however, continued its protest and raised issues of inflation, and farmers’ demand on MSP.

The Opposition members raised slogans in Hindi saying “Hamari Mangen Poori Karo” (fulfill our demands), “MSP ki Demand Poori Karo” (fulfill the demand of MSP), “Mahngai Door Karo” (remove inflation), and “Kisano Ki Hatya Ka Jawab Do” (answer on the death of farmers).