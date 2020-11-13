OPPRESSION – DARKNESS ON THE DAY OF RESURRECTION

Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said,”A Muslim is a brother of another Muslim, so he should not oppress him, nor should he hand him over to an oppressor. Whoever fulfilled the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfill his needs; whoever brought his (Muslim) brother out of a discomfort, Allah will bring him out of the discomforts of the Day of Resurrection, and whoever screened a Muslim, Allah will screen him on the Day of Resurrection . ” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

Narrated Anas (RadhiAllahu Anhu):

Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said,”Help your brother, whether he is an oppressor or he is an oppressed one”. People asked, “O Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam)! It is all right to help him if he is oppressed, but how should we help him if he is an oppressor?” The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said, “By preventing him from oppressing others.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

حَدَّثَنَامُسَدَّدٌ،حَدَّثَنَامُعْتَمِرٌ،عَنْحُمَيْدٍ،عَنْأَنَسٍـرضىاللهعنهـقَالَقَالَرَسُولُاللَّهِصلىاللهعليهوسلم‏”‏ انْصُرْأَخَاكَظَالِمًاأَوْمَظْلُومًا‏”‏‏.‏ قَالُوايَارَسُولَاللَّهِهَذَانَنْصُرُهُمَظْلُومًا،فَكَيْفَنَنْصُرُهُظَالِمًاقَالَ‏”‏ تَأْخُذُفَوْقَيَدَيْهِ‏”‏‏.‏

Narrated Muawiya bin Suwai (RadhiAllahu Anhu):

I heard Al-Bara’ bin `Azib saying, “The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) orders us to do seven things and prohibited us from doing seven other things.” Then Al-Bara’ mentioned the following:- (1) To pay a visit to the sick (inquiring about his health), (2) to follow funeral processions, (3) to say to a sneezer, “May Allah be merciful to you” (if he says, “Praise be to Allah!”), (4) to return greetings, (5) to help the oppressed, (6) to accept invitations, (7) to help others to fulfill their oaths. [Sahih al-Bukhari. Hadith No. 753, Vol. 7]

حَدَّثَنَاسَعِيدُبْنُالرَّبِيعِ،حَدَّثَنَاشُعْبَةُ،عَنِالأَشْعَثِبْنِسُلَيْمٍ،قَالَسَمِعْتُمُعَاوِيَةَبْنَسُوَيْدٍ،سَمِعْتُالْبَرَاءَبْنَعَازِبٍـرضىاللهعنهماـقَالَأَمَرَنَاالنَّبِيُّصلىاللهعليهوسلمبِسَبْعٍ،وَنَهَانَاعَنْسَبْعٍ‏.‏ فَذَكَرَعِيَادَةَالْمَرِيضِ،وَاتِّبَاعَالْجَنَائِزِ،وَتَشْمِيتَالْعَاطِسِ،وَرَدَّالسَّلاَمِ،وَنَصْرَالْمَظْلُومِ،وَإِجَابَةَالدَّاعِي،وَإِبْرَارَالْمُقْسِمِ‏.‏

Narrated Ibn ‘Umar (RadhiAllahu Anhuma):

The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said,”Oppression will be a darkness on the Day of Resurrection.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

حَدَّثَنَاأَحْمَدُبْنُيُونُسَ،حَدَّثَنَاعَبْدُالْعَزِيزِالْمَاجِشُونُ،أَخْبَرَنَاعَبْدُاللَّهِبْنُدِينَارٍ،عَنْعَبْدِاللَّهِبْنِعُمَرَـرضىاللهعنهماـعَنِالنَّبِيِّصلىاللهعليهوسلمقَالَ‏ “‏ الظُّلْمُظُلُمَاتٌيَوْمَالْقِيَامَةِ‏”‏‏.‏

The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) sent Mu`adh to Yemen and said,”Be afraid, from the curse of the oppressed as there is no screen between his invocation and Allah.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

حَدَّثَنَايَحْيَىبْنُمُوسَى،حَدَّثَنَاوَكِيعٌ،حَدَّثَنَازَكَرِيَّاءُبْنُإِسْحَاقَالْمَكِّيُّ،عَنْيَحْيَىبْنِعَبْدِاللَّهِبْنِصَيْفِيٍّ،عَنْأَبِيمَعْبَدٍ،مَوْلَىابْنِعَبَّاسٍعَنِابْنِعَبَّاسٍـرضىاللهعنهماـأَنَّالنَّبِيَّصلىاللهعليهوسلمبَعَثَمُعَاذًاإِلَىالْيَمَنِ،فَقَالَ‏ “‏ اتَّقِدَعْوَةَالْمَظْلُومِ،فَإِنَّهَالَيْسَبَيْنَهَاوَبَيْنَاللَّهِحِجَابٌ‏”‏‏.‏

Narrated Abu Huraira (RadhiAllahu Anhu):

Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said, “Whoever has oppressed another person concerning his reputation or anything else, he should beg him to forgive him before the Day of Resurrection when there will be no money (to compensate for wrong deeds), but if he has good deeds, those good deeds will be taken from him according to his oppression which he has done, and if he has no good deeds, the sins of the oppressed person will be loaded on him.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

حَدَّثَنَاآدَمُبْنُأَبِيإِيَاسٍ،حَدَّثَنَاابْنُأَبِيذِئْبٍ،حَدَّثَنَاسَعِيدٌالْمَقْبُرِيُّ،عَنْأَبِيهُرَيْرَةَـرضىاللهعنهـقَالَقَالَرَسُولُاللَّهِصلىاللهعليهوسلم‏ “‏ مَنْكَانَتْلَهُمَظْلَمَةٌلأَحَدٍمِنْعِرْضِهِأَوْشَىْءٍفَلْيَتَحَلَّلْهُمِنْهُالْيَوْمَ،قَبْلَأَنْلاَيَكُونَدِينَارٌوَلاَدِرْهَمٌ،إِنْكَانَلَهُعَمَلٌصَالِحٌأُخِذَمِنْهُبِقَدْرِمَظْلَمَتِهِ،وَإِنْلَمْتَكُنْلَهُحَسَنَاتٌأُخِذَمِنْسَيِّئَاتِصَاحِبِهِفَحُمِلَعَلَيْهِ‏”‏‏.‏ قَالَأَبُوعَبْدِاللَّهِقَالَإِسْمَاعِيلُبْنُأَبِيأُوَيْسٍإِنَّمَاسُمِّيَالْمَقْبُرِيَّلأَنَّهُكَانَنَزَلَنَاحِيَةَالْمَقَابِرِ‏.‏ قَالَأَبُوعَبْدِاللَّهِوَسَعِيدٌالْمَقْبُرِيُّهُوَمَوْلَىبَنِيلَيْثٍ،وَهُوَسَعِيدُبْنُأَبِيسَعِيدٍ،وَاسْمُأَبِيسَعِيدٍكَيْسَانُ‏.‏

Jabir b. Abdullah (RadhiAllahu Anhu) reported that Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said:

“Be on your guard against committing oppression, for oppression is a darkness on the Day of Resurrection…” [Sahih Muslim]

Jabir b. Abdullah (RadhiAllahu Anhu) reported that two young men, one from the Muhajirin (emigrants) and the other one from the Ansars (helpers) fell into dispute and the Muhajir called his fellow Muhajirin, and the Ansar (the helper) called the Ansari (for help). In the meanwhile, Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) came there and said:

“What is this, the proclamation of the days of jahiliya (ignorance)?” They said: Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam), there is nothing serious. The two young men fell into dispute and the one struck at the back of the other. Thereupon he (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) (the Holy Prophet) said: “Well, a person should help his brother whether he is an oppressor or an oppressed. If he is the oppressor he should prevent him from doing it, for that is his help; and if he is the oppressed he should be helped (against oppression)”. [Sahih Muslim]

حَدَّثَنَاأَحْمَدُبْنُعَبْدِاللَّهِبْنِيُونُسَ،حَدَّثَنَازُهَيْرٌ،حَدَّثَنَاأَبُوالزُّبَيْرِ،عَنْجَابِرٍ،قَالَاقْتَتَلَغُلاَمَانِغُلاَمٌمِنَالْمُهَاجِرِينَوَغُلاَمٌمِنَالأَنْصَارِفَنَادَىالْمُهَاجِرُأَوِالْمُهَاجِرُونَيَالَلْمُهَاجِرِينَ‏.‏ وَنَادَىالأَنْصَارِيُّيَالَلأَنْصَارِ‏.‏ فَخَرَجَرَسُولُاللَّهِصلىاللهعليهوسلمفَقَالَ‏”‏ مَاهَذَادَعْوَىأَهْلِالْجَاهِلِيَّةِ‏”‏ ‏.‏ قَالُوالاَيَارَسُولَاللَّهِإِلاَّأَنَّغُلاَمَيْنِاقْتَتَلاَفَكَسَعَأَحَدُهُمَاالآخَرَقَالَ‏”‏ فَلاَبَأْسَوَلْيَنْصُرِالرَّجُلُأَخَاهُظَالِمًاأَوْمَظْلُومًاإِنْكَانَظَالِمًافَلْيَنْهَهُفَإِنَّهُلَهُنَصْرٌوَإِنْكَانَمَظْلُومًافَلْيَنْصُرْهُ‏”‏ ‏.‏

Abu Huraira (RadhiAllahu Anhu) reported Allah’s Messenger (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) as saying:

“When two persons indulge in hurling (abuses) upon one another, it would be the first one who would be the sinner so long as the oppressed does not transgress the limits”. [Sahih Muslim]

حَدَّثَنَايَحْيَىبْنُأَيُّوبَ،وَقُتَيْبَةُ،وَابْنُ،حُجْرٍقَالُواحَدَّثَنَاإِسْمَاعِيلُ،- يَعْنُونَابْنَجَعْفَرٍ- عَنِالْعَلاَءِ،عَنْأَبِيهِ،عَنْأَبِيهُرَيْرَةَ،أَنَّرَسُولَاللَّهِصلىاللهعليهوسلمقَالَ‏ “‏ الْمُسْتَبَّانِمَاقَالاَفَعَلَىالْبَادِئِمَالَمْيَعْتَدِالْمَظْلُومُ‏”

Ibn ‘Umar (RadhiAllahu Anhuma) narrated that Holy Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said:

“Oppression shall be darkness on the Day of Judgment.” [Jami` at-Tirmidhi]

It was narrated from Anas bin Malik (RadhiAllahu Anhu), that Prophet Muhammad (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said:

“Help your brother whether he is an oppressor or oppressed.”It was said: “O Messenger of Allah! I help him when he is oppressed. But how can I help him when he oppresses?” He (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said: “Prevent him from oppression, that is your help for him.” [Jami` at-Tirmidhi]

حَدَّثَنَامُحَمَّدُبْنُحَاتِمٍالْمُكْتِبُ،حَدَّثَنَامُحَمَّدُبْنُعَبْدِاللَّهِالأَنْصَارِيُّ،حَدَّثَنَاحُمَيْدٌالطَّوِيلُ،عَنْأَنَسٍ،عَنِالنَّبِيِّصلىاللهعليهوسلمقَالَ‏”‏ انْصُرْأَخَاكَظَالِمًاأَوْمَظْلُومًا‏”‏ ‏.‏ قُلْنَايَارَسُولَاللَّهِنَصَرْتُهُمَظْلُومًافَكَيْفَأَنْصُرُهُظَالِمًاقَالَ‏”‏ تَكُفُّهُعَنِالظُّلْمِفَذَاكَنَصْرُكَإِيَّاهُ‏”‏ ‏.‏ قَالَوَفِيالْبَابِعَنْعَائِشَةَ‏.‏ قَالَأَبُوعِيسَىهَذَاحَدِيثٌحَسَنٌصَحِيحٌ‏.‏

Abu Harairah (RadhiAllahu Anhu) narrated that the Messenger of Allah (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said:

“Three supplications are accepted , there is no doubt in them (about them being accepted): The supplication of the oppressed, the supplication of the traveler, and the supplication of his father for his son.” [Jami` at-Tirmidhi]

Umm Salamah (RadhiAllahu Anha) narrated that:

When the Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) would leave his house, he (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) would say: “In the Name of Allah, I place my trust in Allah. O Allah! We seek refuge in You from slipping unintentionally or becoming misguided, or committing oppression or being oppressed, or acting ignorantly or being treated ignorantly (Bismillah, Tawwakultu Alallah. Allahumma, Inna Na’udhu Bika Min An Nazilla Aw Nadilla, Aw Nazlima Aw Nuzlam, Aw Najhala Aw Yujhal Alaina).” [Jami` at-Tirmidhi]

حَدَّثَنَامَحْمُودُبْنُغَيْلاَنَ،حَدَّثَنَاوَكِيعٌ،حَدَّثَنَاسُفْيَانُ،عَنْمَنْصُورٍ،عَنْعَامِرٍالشَّعْبِيِّ،عَنْأُمِّسَلَمَةَ،أَنَّالنَّبِيَّصلىاللهعليهوسلمكَانَإِذَاخَرَجَمِنْبَيْتِهِقَالَ‏ “‏ بِسْمِاللَّهِتَوَكَّلْتُعَلَىاللَّهِاللَّهُمَّإِنَّانَعُوذُبِكَمِنْأَنْنَزِلَّأَوْنَضِلَّأَوْنَظْلِمَأَوْنُظْلَمَأَوْنَجْهَلَأَوْيُجْهَلَعَلَيْنَا‏”‏ ‏.‏ قَالَأَبُوعِيسَىهَذَاحَدِيثٌحَسَنٌصَحِيحٌ‏.‏

Attachments area