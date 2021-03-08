Option of partial lockdown in Mumbai discussed in cabinet meeting: Guardian Minister

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said that Mumbai may witness partial lockdown if Covid-19 cases don’t reduce in the city.

According to a report in Free Press Journal, he told TOI that the option of imposing partial lockdown in Mumbai was discussed in cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

He further said that other options such as fines for not wearing masks, institutional quarantine will be tried. If cases continue upward trend, government may impose partial lockdown in Mumbai.

Covid cases in Maharashtra

Talking about the Covid situation in Maharashtra, Health Minister of the State Rajesh Tope said that it is alarming.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are the six states that cumulatively account for 86.25 percent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 11,141, followed by Kerala with 2,100 and Punjab with 1,043 new infections, the ministry said.