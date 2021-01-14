Oracle announces new low-code service for app developers

San Francisco: Cloud major Oracle has announced the availability of its new low-code service for quickly developing and deploying data-driven, enterprise applications.

Available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the fully managed, browser-based service called APEX Application Development enables developers to create modern web apps for desktops and mobile devices using an intuitive graphical interface.

According to the company, this empowers developers to build enterprise applications 38 times faster, without having to learn complex, full-stack technologies.

“Oracle is investing heavily in our developer communities in areas like open source contributions, developer events, educational programs, free hands-on labs and the Oracle Cloud Free Tier,” said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, database server technologies, Oracle.

“Our new APEX service reinforces our commitment to maintain and expand our APEX developer community”.

Oracle APEX has been available since 2004 and APEX applications are being used by tens of millions of users worldwide, including 500,000 developers, 50,000 customers and more than 150 partners.

The company also announced on Wednesday that Oracle Database 21c, the latest version of the world’s leading converged database, is available on Oracle Cloud, including the ‘Always Free’ tier of Oracle Autonomous Database.

Oracle Database 21c contains more than 200 new innovations, providing support for multi-model, multi-workload, and multi-tenant requirements – all within a single, modern converged database engine.

“Oracle Database 21c continues our strategy of delivering the world’s most powerful converged database engine,” said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, database server technologies, Oracle.

Source: IANS