Oracle Cloud Infrastructure onboards ServiceNow

San Francisco: Cloud major Oracle has announced that digital workflow company ServiceNow is now integrated with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

ServiceNow has seen strong demand for its AI-powered products such as IT Service Management Pro, Customer Service Management Pro, and HR Service Delivery Pro.

The company said on Wednesday that enterprise customers can now access and manage OCI resources via their existing ServiceNow Service portal.

“Now customers can leverage their existing ServiceNow Service portal to view and manage all of their cloud resources, including Oracle,” said Scott Twaddle, vice president of product, industries, and partnerships, OCI.

Oracle Cloud continues to expand its comprehensive cloud portfolio, which includes 29 Oracle Cloud regions, Oracle Government Cloud, and seven global Oracle-Microsoft Azure Interconnect regions and the most complete support for hybrid cloud strategies.

“With this integration, ServiceNow and Oracle are making it seamless for enterprises to unlock productivity for distributed teams to deliver products and services faster, access powerful business insights and create great experiences for employees, wherever they may be,” said Jeff Hausman, VP & GM Operations Management and Data Foundations at ServiceNow.

Customers including Network Rail in the UK are already benefiting from the Oracle and ServiceNow integration, said the company.

With practical, purpose-built AI and analytics capabilities embedded into its Now Platform and workflow products, ServiceNow enables enterprises to surface and summarise relevant information, understand content and conversations, make predictions and recommendations, take optimal actions, and automate repetitive tasks.