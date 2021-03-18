Oracle releases next gen Autonomous Data Warehouse

San Francisco: Cloud major Oracle has released next-generation of its Autonomous Data Warehouse that will empower organisations of all sizes to get more value from their data, achieve faster results, accelerate insights and improve productivity while lowering costs.

The latest enhancements to Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse provide a single data platform built for businesses to ingest, transform, store, and govern all data to run diverse analytical workloads from any source, including departmental systems, enterprise data warehouses and data lakes, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“With this next generation of Autonomous Data Warehouse, we provide a set of easy-to-use, no-code tools that uniquely empower business analysts to be citizen data scientists, data engineers, and developers,” said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, database server technologies, Oracle.

Unlike other vendors’ single-purpose, isolated databases in the Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse provides support for multi-model, multi-workload, and multi-tenant requirements.

“With these new intuitive integrated tools incorporated in Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, it is reasonable to expect that productivity gains will further increase, enabling businesses to achieve an even better ROI,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC.

Source: IANS