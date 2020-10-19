Orange alert for Hyderabad as heavy rains likely to reoccur

Hyderabad: An Orange alert (be prepared) has been issued for Hyderabad by the Meteorological Department as heavy rains are likely in Hyderabad on Monday. The MeT has alerted that Telangana including Hyderabad may once again get rain.

As the low pressure area over the Arabian Sea has become stronger and is moving away from the Indian coast, there is a possibility of heavy rains and thunderstorms over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Andaman Islands.

People are advised to stay indoors as flooding and water logging are expected in many parts of low-lying areas in Hyderabad and in other districts of Telangana. 50 people have lost their lives in rain related incidents in Hyderabad.