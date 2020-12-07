‘Orange’ warning in J&K and Ladakh as heavy snow/rain likely

Srinagar, Dec 7 : The J&K Meteorological Centre issued an “orange” warning on Monday evening for hilly areas of J&K and Ladakh forecasting heavy snowfall that could disrupt surface traffic on the highways.

In meteorological terms, an “orange” warning stands for an alert and the authorities are expected to be prepared. The forecast during an orange warning is of heavy to very heavy downpour.

“Light to moderate snowfall with isolated heavy snowfall has been reported from a few places of Kashmir and the Zojila area.

“Weather is most likely to deteriorate further during the next 24-36 hours in both UTs. Widespread snow/rain in plains of Jammu is most likely during this period.

“Snow/rain is most likely to disrupt surface traffic especially in Zojila, Mughal Road, Bannihal-Ramban axis and other such vulnerable spots,” the weather office said.

“Accordingly, all concerned are advised to take note of this weather advisory.”

