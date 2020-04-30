Orchard owner who was shot at succumbs to injuries

Muzaffarnagar: A 22-year-old man, who was shot at by unidentified persons when he resisted attempts to steal peaches from his garden in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Harsh Beniwal, who is the nephew of BJP leader Mohit Beniwal, was rushed to a hospital after the incident occurred at Khera Gadai village in Thana Bhawan area on Wednesday, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case registered against unidentified miscreants.

Source: PTI

