Ordnance Factory makes bullet-resistant jackets for TN Police

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 3:09 am IST
Ordnance Factory makes bullet-resistant jackets for TN Police

Chennai, Aug 12 : The first batch of bullet-resistant jackets made by the Ordnance Clothing Factory, Avadi, here was handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police, a defence release said on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the first consignment of bullet-resistant jackets was handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police against their order by the OCF Avadi on August 11.

The bullet-resistant jackets were completely designed and fabricated by Ordnance Clothing Factory here. The unit has the capacity to design and produce different variants of bullet resistant jackets.

The jackets supplied to Tamil Nadu Police has special features like high density water repellence, flame retardance and provide protection from bullets fired from hand guns, pistols, AK-47 rifles and others.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close