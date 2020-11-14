Oregon Governor announces Two-Week Freeze to contain Covid-19

Washington, Nov 14 : Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced a state-wide Two-Week Freeze, implementing new measures to limit gatherings and stop the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus across the US state.

The Two-Week Freeze measures will be in effect from November 18 through December 2, Xinhua news agency reported.

These risk reduction measures are critical in limiting the spread of Covid-19, reducing risk in communities more vulnerable to serious illness and death, and helping conserve hospital capacity, the announcement said on Friday.

“Since I announced a Two-Week Pause one week ago, we are seeing an alarming spike in both cases and hospitalizations,” said Brown.

“We must take further measures to flatten the curve and save lives. I know this is hard, and we are weary. But we are trying to stop this ferocious virus from quickly spreading far and wide,” she added.

According to the Governpr, some Covid-19 hotspot counties will likely need to stay in the Freeze for much longer than two weeks.

Multnomah County, for example, will be in this Freeze for at least four weeks.

The Two-Week Freeze measures include social get-togethers to no more than six people, total, from no more than two households, limiting eating and drinking business to take-out and delivery only, closing gyms and fitness organizations, closing indoor and outdoor entertainment activities, limiting retail stores to a maximum of 75 per cent capacity.

The measures also require all businesses to mandate work-from-home to the greatest extent possible and closing offices to the public.

The Two-Week Freeze does not apply to or change current health and safety protocols for personal services such as barbershops, congregate homeless sheltering, outdoor recreation and sports, childcare, K-12 schools currently allowed, and higher education under previous guidance issued by the Oregon Health Authority.

The Oregon Health Authority will be issuing sector-specific guidance within the next week, the announcement said.

