Original content no more the king in Bollywood; it is raining remakes!

Remakes and adaptations, not originals, have been the talk of the B-town. The Hindi film industry seems to have run out of ideas; and they are comfortably picking up the hit south Indian films–either by simply picking up the plots (refer ‘Mithron’) or by ‘officially’ remaking them.

Talking officially, the Tamil emotional blockbuster ‘Soorarai Pottru’ is all set to be remade into Hindi. The Tamil version had Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles and it had won both critical, commercial acclaim. Latest reports said John Abraham, Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan are being approached for Suriya’s role.

Not just that. Blockbuster Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramloo’ is also all set to be remade as ‘Shehzada’ with Karthik Aryan donning Allu Arjun’s ‘Bantu’ role, with Rohit Dhawan at the helm of the project. The producers paid a whopping amount of Rs 9 crore to lay their hands on the remake rights, SpotboyE said in a report. Do we smell desperation here? Not sure.

It was already reported that newbie Gowtam Tinnanuri’s heartwarming Jersey, which had Nani essaying the lead role alongside Shraddha Srinath in Telugu, is being remade in Hindi with the same team; except Shahid Kapoor plays the lead.

Also noteworthy here is that this is Kapoor’s second straight Telugu remake after Kabir Singh, the Hindi version of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy.

The action-packed Vikram Vedha is also in the re-making and actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan have been reportedly approached for the same. The ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ captain Neeraj Pandey will be donning the director’s hat here.

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is also set to make his debut with the remake of the Telugu entertainer Rx 100. Tara Sutaria will be the leading lady in the movie that is reportedly titled ‘Tadap’. Also, sources have it that the exciting action thriller ‘Hit’ is to be made in Hindi as well with the ace actor Rajkumar Rao showing interest for its remake.

Buzz is that these are only at the tip of the iceberg of remakes that will come up next. Creativity had apparently hit a roadblock in the commercial Bollywood film makers. And with many star heroines heading south for debuts, it has only made it worse for them, it seems. It is raining remakes in Bollywood, hope it does not dampen the spirit of its truest fans!