Original films galore in OTT space over the next months

New Delhi, Sep 22 : The OTT screen is the new cinema hall — at least for now till cinemas remain shut. So, when it comes to original film releases, streaming platforms are going all out with fresh options in the festive months.

While the influx of direct-to-OTT film releases continues, OTT platforms have also lined up own original films. Here’s the content you can look forward over the next few months.

TRIBHANGA

Kajol enters the digital space with the film, which is a Mumbai-set drama for global streaming giant, Netflix. The film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Release date is yet to be announced.

AK Vs AK

Featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, it is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Being described as a project about a “brash film director” who kidnaps the daughter of a well-known filmstar, the film will capture varied emotions as the star searches for his daughter, and the director films the desperate search in real time to create his next blockbuster. The film will be release on Netflix.

FREEDOM

Dibakar Banerjee’s “Freedom” tells the story of an Indian family interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of India and how desire plays a common role in each. It will stream on Netflix, and the release date is yet to be announced.

WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE

Consisting of eight spine chilling tales, “Welcome To The Blumhouse” will bring out films that will have a common theme centred on family and love as redemptive or destructive forces.

The first two films — Veena Sud’s “The Lie” and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.’s “Black Box” — will drop on October 6. These will be followed by Priyanka Copra’s “Evil Eye”, and “Nocturne” written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke on October 13. The rest of the slate will be unveiled in 2021. The films will release on Amazon Prime Video.

SECRET SOCIETY OF SECOND-BORN ROYALS

The live action film combines the allure of royalty with action-packed adventures of superheroes-in-training. Directed by Anna Mastro, the film is based on an original story by Alex Litvak, Andrew Green and Austin Winsberg.

The film, which will come with themes of purpose, optimism and a sense of community, features Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Olivia Deeble, Niles Fitch, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake Thomas, Elodie Yung, Ashley Liao, Noah Lomax, Greg Bryk. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 25.

SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW Vol. 2

Rihanna will be back with a special film “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2”, which will take the audience through the making of her Fall 2020 collection. It will feature a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest styles, and performances by Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch. It will release on Amazon Prime on October 2.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

The filmed version of the award winning play is created by and stars Heidi Schreck. In the play, Heidi resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Also featuring Mike Iveson, Rosdely Ciprian, and Thursday Williams, the film will go live on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.